Dublin: 9 °C Monday 23 March, 2020
Bank of Ireland to temporarily shut more than 100 branches across the country

The bank said that 161 branches would remain open to offer a full service.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 23 Mar 2020, 10:43 AM
38 minutes ago 10,586 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5054604
Image: Shutterstock/Robson90
Image: Shutterstock/Robson90

BANK OF IRELAND has announced that it will temporarily close just over 100 of its branches across the country from tomorrow.

In a statement, the bank said that 101 branches across the country would close after it saw a reduction in footfall and an increase in demand from customers for other supports.

It also said that 161 branches would remain open and that staff from temporarily closed branches would support some of the bank’s larger branches and help manage the customers who needed support for mortgage and SME loan payment breaks.

All of the bank’s branches will continue to provide an external ATM service, and normal opening hours will continue in the branches that are open, Bank of Ireland said. 

“These changes also refocus our branch network to our larger locations, which will help us support social distancing,” Gavin Kelly, CEO of Retail Ireland said.

“This is extremely important for our customers and colleagues, whose safety and wellbeing is our priority. This will complement the enhanced cleaning and hygiene measures we have in place in our branches.”

Meanwhile, AIB said it would continue to maintain physical distancing in its branches and increased cleaning operations of branches, self-service machines and ATMs in line with HSE recommendations.

It announced that priority banking time would be allocated for older and more vulnerable customers from 10am until 11am each morning, and asked other customers to plan their branch visits outside this time.

The bank also said that recently publicised measures to introduce transaction and maintenance fees for customers would be suspended.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

