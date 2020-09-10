Bank of Ireland 'working to rectify issue' after customers don't receive payments

BANK OF IRELAND has said it is working to rectify an issue that resulted in some customers not receiving payments into their accounts today.

A spokesperson told TheJournal.ie the bank is aware of the issue and working to solve it.

“We are aware that some customers have reported some transactions not posting on their accounts.

“We are working to rectify the issue as soon as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience,” they said.

The bank said these payments should land in accounts later this morning.

However, it did not comment on how many people were affected or what caused the issue.