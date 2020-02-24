Bank of Ireland warns customers over fraudulent text scam

BANK OF IRELAND has urged customers to be aware of a fraudulent text message scam that is affecting some people.

The warning comes after a number of customers received a text, apparently from the bank, telling them to reactivate their online account.

It read: “Dear, your 365 online has been blocked. All services have been withdrawn. Go to [website name] to reactivate now.”

However, a spokesperson for the bank told TheJournal.ie that Bank of Ireland “is aware that fraudulent text messages are currently in circulation”.

“Unfortunately these fraudulent text messages are becoming more and more commonplace, with new versions appearing almost daily, so we send regular alerts to customers to advise them to be vigilant,” the bank said.

“They are not genuine and have not been sent by Bank of Ireland. Bank of Ireland is extremely vigilant in its cyber security monitoring, and will never text a customer asking them to update or provide their online banking information.”

The bank said that any customer who received one of these messages should delete the text from their mobile immediately.

The warning comes following a warning issued by the bank last August after people reported receiving a text message telling them to update their details.

Another warning issued by the bank in July came after customers were told that their account had been “frozen”.

More information can be found on the Bank of Ireland website.