This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 24 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bank of Ireland warns customers over fraudulent text scam

It comes after a number of customers received a text telling them to reactivate their online banking.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 24 Feb 2020, 8:31 PM
1 hour ago 16,348 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5020208
Image: Shutterstock/Robson90
Image: Shutterstock/Robson90

BANK OF IRELAND has urged customers to be aware of a fraudulent text message scam that is affecting some people.

The warning comes after a number of customers received a text, apparently from the bank, telling them to reactivate their online account.

It read: “Dear, your 365 online has been blocked. All services have been withdrawn. Go to [website name] to reactivate now.” 

However, a spokesperson for the bank told TheJournal.ie that Bank of Ireland “is aware that fraudulent text messages are currently in circulation”.

“Unfortunately these fraudulent text messages are becoming more and more commonplace, with new versions appearing almost daily, so we send regular alerts to customers to advise them to be vigilant,” the bank said.

“They are not genuine and have not been sent by Bank of Ireland. Bank of Ireland is extremely vigilant in its cyber security monitoring, and will never text a customer asking them to update or provide their online banking information.”

The bank said that any customer who received one of these messages should delete the text from their mobile immediately.

The warning comes following a warning issued by the bank last August after people reported receiving a text message telling them to update their details.

Another warning issued by the bank in July came after customers were told that their account had been “frozen”.

More information can be found on the Bank of Ireland website

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie