This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 4 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Banksy artwork depicting MPs as chimpanzees sold for record amount

Devolved Parliament went under the hammer in London last night.

By Press Association Friday 4 Oct 2019, 7:31 AM
29 minutes ago 5,073 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4836706

bank Source: PA Images

A BANKSY ARTWORK depicting MPs in the House of Commons as chimpanzees has been sold for almost £9.9 million (€11 million), in what organisers say is a record for the street artist.

Devolved Parliament, which is four metres wide, was first unveiled as part of the Bristol artist’s exhibition Banksy vs Bristol Museum in 2009.

It went under the hammer at Sotheby’s in London last night and after 13 minutes of bidding, sold for £9,879,500. It had a guide price of between £1.5-2 million. 

That comfortably beats the previous auction record for a Banksy – the £1.54 million (€1.7 million) paid for Keep It Spotless, which was sold at Sotheby’s in New York.

In a statement after the record sale, Sotheby’s said: “More than 10 determined bidders competed for the work over the course of a 13-minute battle, quintupling the pre-sale high estimate.”

Shortly after Devolved Parliament was sold, Banksy reacted on Instagram.

“Record price for a Banksy painting set at auction tonight,” he wrote.

“Shame I didn’t still own it.”

After Devolved Parliament went on display in March, Banksy wrote on Instagram: “Devolved Parliament. I made this 10 years ago.

In 2009, Banksy said of Devolved Parliament: “You paint 100 chimpanzees and they still call you a guerrilla artist.”

Devolved Parliament was only the joint most expensive painting sold by Sotheby’s on Thursday, however.

Pyro, a 1984 painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat, also sold for £9,879,500.

Thursday’s auction took place almost a year after Banksy’s Girl With The Balloon partially shredded itself as the gavel came down at Sotheby’s, becoming the freshly titled Love Is In The Bin. It sold for one million US dollars.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie