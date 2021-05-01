Quiz: How much do you know about swallows?

THE SOUNDTRACK OF a summer afternoon in many parts of Ireland is a distinctive warbling and chatty song ending in a mechanical burr, emanating from a fast-moving little bird.

The swallow is starting to arrive in many parts of Ireland right about now after spending the winter months in warmer climes. You’ll be able to see them scouting out nesting spots already, although people in some areas might still be anxiously watching the telephone lines, waiting for their arrival.

Their numbers have been falling in recent years, a story which can be replicated for most of Ireland’s most loved wildlife, but swallows are still a firm summer fixture.

Let’s test your knowledge of them – and a note for the sticklers out there: we’re talking about the barn swallow, rather than any of the other 90 or so species of Hirundinidae.

Is this bird a swallow? Shutterstock Yes, although that's a tree swallow and you literally just said this quiz would just be about the barn swallow. No, that's a swift. And this bird? Shutterstock Yes, that's a classic barn swallow. How could you mistake it for anything else? No - although if we weren't sticking to barn swallows it would technically be a yes, because that's a house martin. How about this fella? Shutterstock Ah! With its distinctive forked tail streamers and red face patch, this must surely be a swallow. No, that's a sand martin. Does one swallow a summer make? Shutterstock Yes No What do swallows eat? Shutterstock Ham Mostly seeds and worms

Almost exclusively insects caught during flight Very small birds (wren, goldcrest, etc), and declining numbers of these means declining numbers of swallows What is thought to be responsible for the decline in swallow numbers in recent years? Shutterstock Habitat loss Changes to farming practices

Hunting in some Mediterranean countries Climate change

All of the above Where do Irish swallows go during the winter? Shutterstock Southern Africa Southern India

Southern Russia ... away? When a female swallow is looking for a nice male swallow to settle down with (and they often mate for life), she might look at his bum. Why? Shutterstock To see if he has a nice bum. Obviously. To see whether he flies with his legs tucked in (meaning he's a younger bird and thus a suitable mate) or out (meaning he's an older bird and less virulent).

To look at his white tail spots - the bigger and clearer the better, as it indicates the swallow hasn't been infected with a feather-eating parasite. To see if his tail streamers cross over when perched - if they do, it indicates he's taken. In North America, barn swallows often have a symbiotic relationship with a much larger bird of prey. The swallow will build a nest below this other bird's nest. Both birds have different diets so are not in competition. The larger bird will provide protection from predators, while the swallow's alarm call acts as an early warning system. What bird is it? Shutterstock The Great Child-Eating North American Swallow The turkey vulture

The osprey The prairie falcon

The ferruginous hawk The Bald Eagle (God Bless The Troops) What is the airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow? 10kph 60kph

90kph African or European? Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are the speed 11mps, which is the estimated airspeed velocity of an unladen European swallow Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are the barn swallow's weird best friend, the osprey Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are one of these grumpy baby swallows Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are... this swallow. Is that a swallow? I don't know. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are this sand martin, which not a barn swallow, but you'll take what you're given Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are the fly this swallow is about to eat Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are... this swallow? Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are this fluffy-bellied swallow Share your result: Share