Quiz: How much do you know about swallows?

THE SOUNDTRACK OF a summer afternoon in many parts of Ireland is a distinctive warbling and chatty song ending in a mechanical burr, emanating from a fast-moving little bird.
The swallow is starting to arrive in many parts of Ireland right about now after spending the winter months in warmer climes. You’ll be able to see them scouting out nesting spots already, although people in some areas might still be anxiously watching the telephone lines, waiting for their arrival.
Their numbers have been falling in recent years, a story which can be replicated for most of Ireland’s most loved wildlife, but swallows are still a firm summer fixture.
Let’s test your knowledge of them – and a note for the sticklers out there: we’re talking about the barn swallow, rather than any of the other 90 or so species of Hirundinidae.
