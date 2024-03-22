Bauer Media is buying ANOTHER local station, this time it south-east's Beat 102-103

MEDIA GIANT BAUER has agreed to purchase south-east local radio station Beat 102-103, adding to its already vast roster of local and national stations.

While the deal has yet to be fully approved, the local station announced today that the media firm has agreed to purchase the youth broadcasting unit, located in Waterford City.

Interim CEO of Bauer Chris Doyle said the company is “delighted” that the station is joining its ranks, which already includes four other local and three national stations.

Bauer, one of Ireland’s largest media operators, is taking the reins of the local station from The Irish Times – who hold a 75% holding in the company. Since 2021, the media conglomerate has acquired a number of local stations nationwide.

In 2021, well-known media businessman Denis O’Brien sold Communicorp – the then operators of Newstalk and TodayFM – to Bauer in a deal worth reportedly more than €100 million.

The sale was approved by media minister Catherine Martin in May 2021 and Bauer has since gone onto launch a radio and podcast streaming network, GoLoud, as well as acquiring the rural youth radio station iRadio in August last year.

Chair of Beat 102-103 and Group Managing Director of The Irish Times Deirdre Veldon said Beat has been “hugely successful” over the 20 years it has been on the market amongst those aged 15-34.

“This success is thanks to the focus, commitment, and creativity of the Beat team. We’re confident that Beat and its staff will have a bright future as a valued part of the dynamic Bauer Media Group,” she added.

President of Audio at Bauer Media Group Vivian Mohr said the station has proved itself to be a powerful advertising medium in the region and has done well to remain relevant with its demographics.

“I’m excited to welcome Beat to our family of brands, and look forward to supporting their future long-term growth,” she added.