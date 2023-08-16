Bauer Media Audio announce deal to buy iRadio

BAUER MEDIA AUDIO Ireland has announced that it has entered an agreement to acquire iRadio.

Bauer Media Group is a German conglomerate that operates worldwide and owns more than 600 magazines and over 150 audio brands.

Its Bauer Media Audio arm has radio operations in Ireland, the UK, and in several European countries including Denmark, Finland, Norway, Poland, Portugal and Sweden.

Bauer Media Audio already has a strong foothold in the Irish market and its Irish brands include NewsTalk, Today FM, 98 FM, Red FM, and SPIN 1038.

Bauer also has a strong radio presence in the North where it operates Cool FM, Downtown Radio and Downtown Country.

The acquisition of iRadio by Bauer Media Audio is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

iRadio is a youth music station that broadcasts to 15 counties in the border, North East, North West and Midlands regions.

Bauer Media Audio Ireland said the deal will extend its total weekly radio reach to almost 1.9 million listeners.

Chris Doyle, interim CEO of Bauer Media Audio Ireland, described iRadio as a “high-quality business” and added that he is “looking very forward to welcoming it to Bauer”.

“Together, we’ll be able to ensure that the station can provide even more of the great content, music and entertainment that its audiences love,” said Doye.

Willie O’Reilly, chairman at iRadio said: “iRadio has grown to become the most popular radio station in its broadcast region, keeping listeners across its fifteen counties informed and entertained.

“The board would like to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey for their contribution. iRadio is now ready to embark on a new chapter as part of Bauer Media Audio.”