Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 23 February, 2019
Quiz: How well do you remember the Beast from the East?

Snowpocalypse then.

By Adam Daly Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 8,454 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4500298

IT’S BEEN ALMOST a year since Storm Emma and the Beast from the East, a rare weather combination, brought Ireland to a standstill, so we wanted to test your knowledge of everything that went on during the snowpocalypse. 

Back in 2012, there was a similar eastern-influenced cold snap and the UK media started using the 'Beast from the East' as a shorthand. But who influenced the term?
Shutterstock
Lev Tolstoy
PA Images
Vladimir Putin

Shutterstock
Nikolai Valuev
PA Images
Maria Sharapova
According to Met Éireann, Glenmacnass in Wicklow experienced the heaviest snowfall, but what was the recorded depth?
69cm
2 metres

48cm
80cm
The Late Late show almost didn't go ahead during the storm but one comedian made it through the snow and ice to be there, can you name them?
Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Deirdre O'Kane
PA Images
Brendan O'Carroll

Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Mario Rosenstock
PA Images
Jason Byrne
What was the lowest recorded temperature by Met Éireann?
Rollingnews.ie
- 5 °C
- 9 °C

- 7 °C
- 12 °C
The sisters at Poor Clares in Galway made a surprisingly great snownun during the cold snap. What was the name of the new sister?
Poor Clares Galway
Sister Sleigh
Sister Axel Froze

Sister Beast
Sister Frosty
To ensure that Dublin airport remained open throughout the storm, crews removed how many tonnes of snow from the runway?
DAA
400,000
500,000

200,000
800,000
What was the most-watched TV programme in Ireland during the bad weather?
Shutterstock
Room To Improve
RTÉ's Nine O’Clock News

Coronation Street
RTÉ’s Six One News
Shoppers spent an extra €9.6 million more on groceries during the storm but what was the biggest seller?
Rollingnews
Milk
Bread

Frozen Food
Alcohol
In the lead up to the arrival The Beast, people began panic buying bread and even reselling them online. How much did this seller get for their half loaf?
€15
€60

€30
€45
The Lidl supermarket that was destroyed by a digger during Storm Emma has since reopened but where in Dublin is the store?
Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Cabra
Blanchardstown

Tallaght
Carrickmines
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Spot on
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin' good!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Baaaa here, bleat it out
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    write a comment

     

