Quiz: How well do you remember the Beast from the East?

Back in 2012, there was a similar eastern-influenced cold snap and the UK media started using the 'Beast from the East' as a shorthand. But who influenced the term? Shutterstock Lev Tolstoy PA Images Vladimir Putin

Shutterstock Nikolai Valuev PA Images Maria Sharapova

According to Met Éireann, Glenmacnass in Wicklow experienced the heaviest snowfall, but what was the recorded depth? 69cm 2 metres

48cm 80cm

The Late Late show almost didn't go ahead during the storm but one comedian made it through the snow and ice to be there, can you name them? Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie Deirdre O'Kane PA Images Brendan O'Carroll

Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie Mario Rosenstock PA Images Jason Byrne

What was the lowest recorded temperature by Met Éireann? Rollingnews.ie - 5 °C - 9 °C

- 7 °C - 12 °C

The sisters at Poor Clares in Galway made a surprisingly great snownun during the cold snap. What was the name of the new sister? Poor Clares Galway Sister Sleigh Sister Axel Froze

Sister Beast Sister Frosty

To ensure that Dublin airport remained open throughout the storm, crews removed how many tonnes of snow from the runway? DAA 400,000 500,000

200,000 800,000

What was the most-watched TV programme in Ireland during the bad weather? Shutterstock Room To Improve RTÉ's Nine O’Clock News

Coronation Street RTÉ’s Six One News

Shoppers spent an extra €9.6 million more on groceries during the storm but what was the biggest seller? Rollingnews Milk Bread

Frozen Food Alcohol

In the lead up to the arrival The Beast, people began panic buying bread and even reselling them online. How much did this seller get for their half loaf? €15 €60

€30 €45