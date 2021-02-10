Banner threat to Gerry Adams being investigated as hate crime

The banner which appeared on Saturday.

The banner which appeared on Saturday.

A BANNER DEPICTING a threat against former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams is being investigated by police as a hate crime.

It appeared at the front railings of Belfast City Hall on Saturday.

A solicitor acting for Mr Adams said an image on the banner “can only be construed as a threat to kill and a hate crime”.

The PSNI and Belfast City Council are investigating.

Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said: “Police received a report in relation to a banner that was erected on railings at Belfast City Hall at the weekend.

“Inquiries are ongoing into this matter, which was reported to police on Saturday and which is being investigated as a hate crime.”

In a statement, Adams said: “There can be no place for hate crime or public threats.“The banner included an image of me under the title ‘Tick-Tock’. It also contained abusive and sectarian language underneath. The author/authors claim to have killed one person and clearly signal their intent to kill me.

“I believe the banner is a breach of the council’s by-laws and constitutes a hate crime and a threat to kill.”

Adams said PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has been asked to identify those behind the banner and asked whether inquiries have been made around securing any relevant CCTV footage.