Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 21 August 2022
Advertisement

Tycoon Ben Dunne selling art collection featuring high-profile Lavery painting

Among them is John Lavery’s Sketch For Pro-Cathedral, Dublin 1922 – the painting of the funeral of Michael Collins.

By Press Association Sunday 21 Aug 2022, 12:00 PM
48 minutes ago 5,087 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5845601
John Lavery’s Sketch For Pro-Cathedral, Dublin 1922 – the painting of the funeral of Michael Collins.
Image: PA
John Lavery’s Sketch For Pro-Cathedral, Dublin 1922 – the painting of the funeral of Michael Collins.
John Lavery’s Sketch For Pro-Cathedral, Dublin 1922 – the painting of the funeral of Michael Collins.
Image: PA

FORMER SUPERMARKET TYCOON Ben Dunne and his wife Mary are selling part of their personal art collection in an exhibition set to generate millions in sales.

The Mary and Ben Dunne Collection, featuring 39 paintings, will be displayed at Gormleys in Dublin from September 8-22, before moving to Belfast for two weeks.

Among the collection is John Lavery’s Sketch For Pro-Cathedral, Dublin 1922 – the painting of the funeral of Michael Collins.

Dunne, 73, who runs a chain of six gyms in Dublin, Meath and Laois, said: “We are at a stage where we are downsizing and we haven’t got the space to display the full collection, so we are happy to bring part of it to exhibition and sale.”

The collection includes works by Irish artists such as Jack B Yeats, John Lavery, Roderic O’Conor, Mary Swanzy and Walter Osborne, some valued at up to 1 million euro.

Two works which experts believe will attract enormous interest from collectors were inspired by momentous events in 20th century-Ireland – the Bloody Sunday massacre in Croke Park in 1920 and the 1922 funeral of revolutionary hero Collins.

Art expert Mark Adams said: “A great collection is more than a group of pictures – it is a work of art in its own right in which the works of art that form it, and the conversation between them, become more than the sum of their parts.

“In using their own brilliant eye for a painting and seeking out the advice of the late Alan Hobart, Ben and Mary Dunne have formed a collection which captures Ireland in all its infinite facets.”

Yeats’s Singing The Dark Rosaleen (1921) will be offered for sale in the region of 1 million euro and depicts an impromptu performance of the patriotic poem My Dark Rosaleen by two middle-aged men and a fiddle player in the middle of the crowd at Croke Park.

The painting is a moving response to the events at GAA headquarters a year earlier, when 13 spectators and Tipperary right full-back and captain Michael Hogan were shot dead in the stadium by RIC Auxiliaries.

In Sketch For Pro-Cathedral, Dublin 1922, Belfast-born Lavery captured the view he had of Collins’s memorial service from his vantage point in the organ balcony at the Pro-Cathedral.

His epic work – one of three featured in the Dunnes’ collection – is widely regarded as an authentic snapshot of the funeral and was painted during the service.

A strong piece by Roscommon painter O’Conor is also expected to generate interest from potential buyers, while Dublin landscape artist Swanzy has two paintings featured.

Born in 1882, she was noted for her broad range of styles, and Houses On A Mountainous Landscape (c.1920) is indicative of her early interest in Modernism.

In The Viaduct (c.1930), described by experts as a “light and airy Cubist” work, she adopts a low point of view to create a powerful relationship between the architecture in the painting and the viewer.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie