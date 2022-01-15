Have you seen missing person Bernard Szilasi?

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 27-year-old Bernard Szilasi who went missing from his home in Ballyferriter, Co. Kerry on Thursday, 13 January 2022.

Bernard is described as being approximately 5 foot 9 inches in height with a medium build and black hair.

When last seen, Bernard was wearing a black Helly Hansen jacket, black trousers and black and red Adidas runners. He was also carrying a blue Adidas bag.

Bernard is known to frequent Dingle and Tralee in Co. Kerry.

Gardaí and Bernard’s family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information on Bernard’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.