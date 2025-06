WICKLOW MUSIC FESTIVAL Beyond the Pale has been cancelled as it has gone into liquidation – one week before it was due to take place.

The festival, which is based at the Glendalough Estate in Co Wicklow, was scheduled to take place next weekend from 13 to 15 of June.

The festival is comprised of music, food, wellness, and arts. This year would have marked the fourth outing of the festival.

Acts including Jon Hopkins, Róisín Murphy, TV on The Radio, and Marc Rebillet were set to headline the weekend festival.

Beyond the Pale was to be artists Róisín Murphy, Jon Hopkins, berlioz and Broken Social Scene’s only Irish show played this summer, while band Boney M’s appearance would have been their first Irish show in close to a decade.

TV on the Radio’s set at the festival would have been their first show in Ireland in 17 years.

The festival’s abrupt closure is understood to come as a major shock to locals and the festival’s employees. Tickets are currently still available to purchase on the festival’s website.