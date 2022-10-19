Joe Biden vows to legislate for Roe v Wade if Democrats control Congress after midterms

JOE BIDEN HAS promised to immediately legislate for Roe v Wade, should the Democrats control enough seats in Congress to pass the legislation following the November midterm elections.

Biden urged people to remember how they felt in late June when the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 ruling that legalised abortion, fresh evidence of White House efforts to ensure the issue stays front of mind for Democratic voters this year.

“I want to remind us all how we felt when 50 years of constitutional precedent was overturned, the anger, the worry, the disbelief,” the US President said.

He repeatedly hit out at Republicans who have pushed for restrictions on the procedure, often without exceptions, and told Democrats in attendance that “if you care about the right to choose, then you gotta vote”.

As he has done all year, Mr Biden emphasised that only Congress can fully restore abortion access to what it was before the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v Jackson, which overturned Roe.

But he also acknowledged “we’re short a handful of votes” now to reinstate abortion protections at the federal level, urging voters to send more Democrats to Congress.

“If we do that, here’s the promise I make to you and the American people: The first bill that I will send to the Congress will be to codify Roe v Wade,” Mr Biden said.

“And when Congress passes it, I’ll sign it in January, 50 years after Roe was first decided the law of the land.”

For Biden to follow through on his pledge, Democrats would have to retain control of the House and pick up seats in the Senate — an unlikely scenario considering current political dynamics.

Abortion rights have been a key motivating factor for Democrats this year, although the economy and inflation still rank as chief concern for most voters.

Abolishing the filibuster — the legislative rule that requires 60 votes for most bills to advance in the Senate — amid opposition in their own ranks will also pose a significant challenge for Democrats.

Long resistant to any revisions to Senate institutional rules, Biden said in the days after the June decision to overrule Roe that he would support eliminating the supermajority threshold for abortion bills, just as he did on voting rights legislation.

But two moderate Democrats — Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin — support keeping the filibuster. Ms Sinema has said she wants to retain the filibuster precisely so any abortion restrictions backed by Republicans would face a much higher hurdle to pass in the Senate.