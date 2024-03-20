Biden accuses Trump of 'despising' Latinos as rivals clock up delegates in battleground states' primaries

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has accused Donald Trump of “despising” Latinos as the rivals tried to win delegates for the presidential nomination in battleground states like Nevada and Arizona.

Democrats and Republicans in five more states – Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, Ohio and Florida – have backed the two frontrunners, neither of whom face any real threat from opponents.

The primaries are now a stage for Biden and Trump to try to sway voters ahead of the far more important November election.

Trump easily won the latest Republican primaries. Biden did the same in states where votes were held; in Florida, Democrats cancelled their primary and decided to award all 224 of the party’s delegates to Biden.

Trump, who votes in Florida, cast his ballot in Palm Beach yesterday and told reporters: “I voted for Donald Trump.”

Polling shows that the Latino community, which historically has leaned Democratic, is turning further towards Trump this time around.

In an interview with Spanish-language broadcaster Univision released yesterday, Biden said of Trump: “I mean, this guy despises Latinos.”

Biden highlighted Trump’s repeated anti-immigrant statements, like describing migrants as “poisoning the blood of the country” and planning mass deportations if he is elected.

“Latinos were essential to my win in 2020 and they’ll be again essential,” added Biden. “I’m working hard to earn their vote.”

In Nevada, Biden visited Reno and Las Vegas for a campaign event and delivered a speech focused on housing costs, where he sought to counter claims by Trump that Americans were better off under his former presidency.

“As I travel the country, folks often tell me how back in 2020 they were down. They lost their business and lost faith in the system,” Biden said during his speech in Las Vegas.

“But the laws we passed, the work we’ve done together, got them back on their feet,” he continued.

“We have a lot more to do. For too many people, that dream of having a good home still feels out of reach. I get it.”

The Democrat is behind 77-year-old Trump in a series of polls in six key swing states — including Arizona and Nevada — that are expected to decide their rematch on 5 November 5.

Trump’s campaign however is dealing with multiple problems, including the billionaire facing having his assets seized after his lawyers said he does not have the cash to appeal a $464 million fine for fraudulently inflating his wealth.

Additional reporting by AFP and Press Association