Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 28 September 2022
Advertisement

Biden appears to believe deceased politician is in audience at food conference

Officials claimed that the president simply had the congresswoman on his mind.

By AFP Wednesday 28 Sep 2022, 8:37 PM
1 hour ago 20,777 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5879481
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE WHITE HOUSE has struggled to explain why US President Joe Biden appeared  to believe that a congresswoman, whose death he had marked with a statement in August, was in the audience of a Washington event today.

The White House responded to a flurry of media inquiries about the odd incident by saying the president simply had the congresswoman on his mind.

“Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie?” Biden called into the crowd, referring to the late Republican congresswoman Jackie Walorski, who was part of the bipartisan group behind the White House health conference on food and diet.

“I think she was going to be here,” Biden said.

In fact, Walorski died in a car accident in August and Biden, the oldest president in history at 79 years old, issued a statement at the time saying he was “shocked and saddened.”

“We may have represented different parties and disagreed on many issues, but she was respected by members of both parties for her work,” Biden said in the 3 August statement.

“She also served as co-chair of the House Hunger Caucus, and my team and I appreciated her partnership as we plan for a historic White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health this fall.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president’s confusion stemmed from having Walorski on his mind as he presided over the conference and also thought ahead to hosting her family at the White House on Friday.

“She was top of mind,” Jean-Pierre said.

“He was thinking about her as he was naming, he was calling out the congressional champions on this issue, on this really critical issue,” she said. “I feel like many of us have gone through that particular, you know, time, where someone is on top of mind and you call them out.”

© AFP 2022 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie