Man to appear in court charged over seizure of 116 bicycles in Dublin

Some of the recovered bikes.

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to the alleged theft of 116 bicycles in the Dublin region.

Gardaí attached to the Street Crime Unit in Pearse Street, Dublin, seized the bikes following a planned search operation on 26 December 2019.

The bikes were seized at allotments in Newcastle, County Dublin.

The man (40s) was charged at Pearse Street Garda station this morning after directions were received from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí had valued the seizure at around €250k.