Man to appear in court charged over seizure of 116 bicycles in Dublin

The bikes were valued at €250k.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 10 Jul 2021, 1:37 PM
33 minutes ago 4,183 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5491412
Some of the recovered bikes.
Image: Garda Press Office
Some of the recovered bikes.
Some of the recovered bikes.
Image: Garda Press Office

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to the alleged theft of 116 bicycles in the Dublin region.

Gardaí attached to the Street Crime Unit in Pearse Street, Dublin, seized the bikes following a planned search operation on 26 December 2019.

The bikes were seized at allotments in Newcastle, County Dublin.

The man (40s) was charged at Pearse Street Garda station this morning after directions were received from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí had valued the seizure at around €250k.

