'We should not let them go extinct': A conservation officer at the Botanic Gardens on how we can help save the planet

THIS WEEK SAW Ireland become the second country to declare a climate and biodiversity emergency.

It followed a week that saw a UN report detailing how over one million animal and plant species are in danger of extinction.

We spoke to Dr Noeleen Smyth, Conservation Officer at the National Botanic Gardens in Dublin who told us why biodiversity is important to life on the planet.

She also recommended some ways we as individuals can reduce our impact on the natural world.

The National Botanic Gardens is holding a Sustainable Living Festival till 15 May which will showcase ways to live sustainably and investigate how we can reduce our impact on the environment.