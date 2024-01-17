Gardaí make sixth arrest in probe into Christmas Eve restaurant killings

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a sixth suspect in their investigation into in relation to the deaths of two people following a shooting at a restaurant in Blanchardstown on Christmas Eve.

Gardaí arrested a teenage boy earlier today under legislation dealing with assault offences – he is being questioned at a garda station in Dublin.

Two men were killed after an attack at Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown, with suspected gunman Tristan Sherry, aged 26, fatally assaulted in the restaurant.

Jason Hennessy Snr, was shot multiple times in the initial attack and died from his injuries on 4 January. This has prompted a second murder investigation.

A garda spokesperson said that he was detained under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act meaning he can be held for a maximum of 24 hours.

“As part of the ongoing investigation into the serious incident at a premises on Main Street, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, on December 24th, 2023, Gardaí have today arrested a male, aged in his teens, under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

“The male is currently detained a Garda Station in the DMR under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“This is the sixth individual to be arrested as part of this investigation,” the statement said.

Three men have been charged with the murder of Tristan Sherry.

David Amah, 18, of Hazel Grove, Portrane Road, Donabate, was charged with Sherry’s murder last week.

Wayne Deegan, 25, of Linnetsfield Avenue, Phibblestown, was charged with assault causing harm to Sherry, producing a knife in a way likely to intimidate or injure, and committing violent disorder.

Michael Andrecut, 22, with an address at Sheephill Avenue, Corduff, appeared at a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin charged with Mr Sherry’s murder at the end of December.