Monday 21 September 2020
Gardaí in Dublin arrest man after cocaine and semi-automatic gun found during searches

Searches were conducted over two days as part of an investigation targeting organised crime.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 21 Sep 2020, 1:13 PM
24 minutes ago 2,803 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5210901
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN WEST Dublin have arrested a man after searches that resulted in the seizure of €300,000 worth of cocaine and a semi-automatic gun.

Officers attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), assisted by a local drug unit at Blanchardstown Garda Station, undertook searches at a number of locations over the last two days as part of an ongoing investigation targeting organised crime.

During the course of these searches, a quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of €300,000 was located and seized. A semi-automatic firearm, Grand Power make, and ammunition was also seized.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and is currently being detained at Blanchardstown garda station.

Speaking today, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said An Garda Síochána “continues to target those who are suspected to be involved in organised and serious crime and to attempt to locate and seize, the drugs they intend to sell within our communities and firearms they possess for the purpose of inflicting harm on others”.

