Thursday 30 September 2021
Late Late Show to mark Bob Geldof's 70th birthday in tribute episode

Presidents Michael D. Higgins and Mary Robinson are set to wish Geldof a happy birthday.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 30 Sep 2021, 3:41 PM
1,374 Views 4 Comments
Bob Geldof on the Late Late Show in 2019
Image: Andres Poveda
THE LATE LATE SHOW is marking Bob Geldof’s 70th birthday with a special tribute episode this Friday evening.

Geldof, who turns 70 next Tuesday, will appear on the show along with his wife Jeanne Marine, his children Pixie and Tiger and his sister Lynn.

The Late Late Show is chronicling the musician and philanthropist’s life achievements, including his career in The Boomtown Rats, Live Aid, Band Aid and more.

RTÉ said President Michael D. Higgins will wish Geldof a happy birthday during the show, while former President Mary Robinson will speak about her relationship with Bob and his role as a humanitarian.

Members of The Boomtown Rats, Midge Ure, Andrea Corr, Imelda May and others are also set to pay tribute to Geldof.

“There will also be special contributions from Bob’s illustrious friends across the world of entertainment and beyond including Sting, Van Morrison, Tony Blair, Ringo to name a few,” RTÉ said.

Bob Geldof first became known in the 1970s for his role as the lead singer of the Boomtown Rats, an Irish band, and then for his charity work.

The Late Late Show has produced more than 30 special tribute shows since the 1960s, including an episode dedicated to Gay Byrne, the show’s first host, in 2019.

Lauren Boland
