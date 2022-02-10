#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 10 February 2022
Comedian Bob Saget ‘died from unseen blow to head’, medical examiner says

Saget was found dead on 9 January in a Florida hotel room.

By Press Association Thursday 10 Feb 2022, 9:59 PM
Image: Richard Shotwell via PA Images
Image: Richard Shotwell via PA Images

COMEDIAN BOB SAGET died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from “an unwitnessed fall”, a medical examiner in Florida said.

Saget was found dead on 9 January in a Florida hotel room. He’d performed in the area the night before as part of a stand-up tour.

A toxicology analysis didn’t show any illicit drugs or toxins in Saget’s body, said a statement from medical examiner Joshua Stephany in Orlando.

“His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall,” the statement said. “The manner of death is accident.”

The medical examiner’s conclusion was first announced by Saget’s family yesterday. 

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” their statement said. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

The 65-year-old entertainer was found on his hotel bed at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando. A hotel security officer entered the room after Saget failed to check out and called 911.

There were no signs of foul play, authorities said last month.

Best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” Saget was married to Kelly Rizzo Saget and had three daughters from a previous marriage.

Saget was on the road as part of his I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour, and said just before his death that he enjoyed warm audience receptions in Orlando and the Ponte Vedra Beach resort area.

“I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” he’d posted on Instagram.

Saget’s death prompted an outpouring of affection from fans and colleagues, who recalled him as both funny and extraordinarily kind. His family said they were overwhelmed and comforted by “the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans”.

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter,” his family said.

Press Association

