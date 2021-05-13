Man and woman found dead in Co Roscommon house fire

A MAN AND a woman have been found dead after a house in Co Roscommon went on fire.

Gardaí received a report of a house fire at Gurth in Ballinasloe in the early hours of this morning, at around 2am.

Three units of fire brigade and ambulance attended the scene, assisted by Gardaí from Ballinasloe, Clonark and Roscommon.

The bodies of the man and woman, both aged in their 50s, have been removed from the scene. Gardaí and fire brigade remain at scene at this time.

Investigations are ongoing, Gardaí said.