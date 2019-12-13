This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 13 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New Zealand experts recover six bodies from toxic island after volcano eruption

Volcanic gases are still venting from the crater, and scientists have said another eruption is possible.

By Press Association Friday 13 Dec 2019, 8:19 AM
42 minutes ago 2,905 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4931704
Rescue workers at the scene.
Image: PA
Rescue workers at the scene.
Rescue workers at the scene.
Image: PA

NEW ZEALAND MILITARY specialists wearing protective gear have recovered the bodies of six victims of a volcanic eruption on Monday.

The experts – six men and two women wearing hooded protective suits and using breathing gear – landed on White Island by helicopter today and found six of the eight bodies thought to be there.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a news conference: “We know that reunification won’t ease that sense of loss or grief, because I don’t think anything can. But we felt an enormous duty of care as New Zealanders to make sure that we brought their family members back.”

The families cheered and expressed joy and relief on being told of the successful recovery, Police Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha said. “They’ve got their loved ones coming home.”

The bodies were airlifted to a nearby ship, where the risky operation was being monitored.

Toxic volcanic gases are still venting from the crater, and scientists have said another eruption is possible.

The bodies were to be taken to Auckland for identification. They are thought to be Australians, who were most of the visitors to the island on Monday when the volcano erupted.

Another recovery operation was planned for the last two bodies, thought to be New Zealanders – a tour guide and a boat captain who had taken tourists to the island.

‘We will continue to search’ 

Police Commissioner Mike Bush said police divers were deployed to search the sea around the island and aerial surveillance would be used to try to locate them.

“We do believe that at least one of them is in the water and the other one we are unsure,” but the body may be in the sea as well, Bush said at a news briefing.

“We will continue to search for these people,” he added.

Related Read

10.12.19 Irish woman included on list of survivors in New Zealand volcanic eruption

Conditions were good for the recovery operation and the volcano was “quiet” as the team worked, Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement said.

Scientists have warned that White Island, which is the exposed tip of a mostly undersea volcano, is “highly volatile” and has been venting steam and mud regularly.

The eruption on Monday happened as 47 tourists and their guides were exploring the island. Many of the survivors were severely burned.

Australia has transported several of its patients to burn units back home, and specialist medical teams were heading to New Zealand from Australia, Britain and the United States. Skin banks were also sending tissue to New Zealand hospitals to use for grafts.

Authorities say 24 Australians, nine Americans, five New Zealanders, four Germans, two Britons, two Chinese and a Malaysian were on the island at the time. Many were from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that had left Sydney two days earlier.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie