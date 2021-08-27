Gardaí investigating following discovery of body of teenager in Co Meath home

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING following the discovery of a body of a teenger in Co Meath this morning.

At around 8.30am, gardaí attended the scene following the discovery of the body of a man, aged in his late teens, at a residence on the Trim Road, Enfield.

The body of the man has been removed to the Mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan, where a post mortem will be conducted at a later date by the State Pathologist who attended the scene earlier today.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Trim Road at Enfield between the hours of 8pm yesterday and 7am today who observed any unusual activity to make contact with them.

They are also appealing to any road users that were travelling in the area during these times and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this footage available them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.