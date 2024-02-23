Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
Richmond Hill

Gardaí investigating after body of woman (50s) found in Cork home

Gardaí said the results of a post-mortem examination will guide the direction of the investigation.
0
4.4k
1 hour ago

A GARDA INVESTIGATION has been launched following the discovery of a woman’s body in Cork City today.

Gardaí were called to a residence at Richmond Hill this afternoon, where the body of a woman in her 50s was discovered.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by local scenes of crime officers.

Both the State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified.

Gardaí said the results of a post-mortem examination will guide the direction of the  investigation.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags