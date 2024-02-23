Gardaí investigating after body of woman (50s) found in Cork home

A GARDA INVESTIGATION has been launched following the discovery of a woman’s body in Cork City today.

Gardaí were called to a residence at Richmond Hill this afternoon, where the body of a woman in her 50s was discovered.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by local scenes of crime officers.

Both the State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified.

Gardaí said the results of a post-mortem examination will guide the direction of the investigation.