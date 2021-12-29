#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 29 December 2021
People aged 30-39 can receive a booster shot from today

Those aged 16-29 who received a Janssen primary dose can also avail of a booster from today.

By Jane Moore Wednesday 29 Dec 2021, 6:00 AM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

PEOPLE AGED 30-39 can receive their Covid-19 booster vaccine from today if they have already received their first two vaccinations.

In a statement, the HSE said that those aged 16-29 who received a Janssen primary dose are also being invited for a booster jab.

“We encourage everyone to avail of your booster dose when offered as it gives you the best protection from serious illness caused by Covid-19,” the health service said. 

Those who are due to receive a booster can attend a designated walk-in vaccination clinic for their age group, or they will get a text message from the HSE with a scheduled appointment. 

Details of times and locations of walk-in centres are available here.

Alternatively, they can also book a booster appointment online at some HSE vaccination clinics, or get their booster from their GP or a participating pharmacy.

What do you need for your booster appointment?

When attending your appointment, you need to bring photo ID with you. This can be a passport, driver’s licence, Garda age card, student/school ID etc. If your ID doesn’t include your date of birth, you need to bring something that does, such as your birth certificate. 

Healthcare worker attending a walk-in clinic will need to bring evidence of their place of work.

People aged 30-39 will be offered a single dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna). These vaccines are ok to receive even if you got a different type vaccine for your primary course, eg. AstraZeneca, Janssen, Pfizer or Moderna.

The booster dose should be given at least three months after a person’s last dose of a primary Covid vaccine. This will be checked at the vaccination centre.

Those who has had the single-dose Janssen vaccine and is in an eligible age group or risk group eligible for a booster vaccine will also need to wait at least three months before getting their booster dose.

Anyone who has had Covid-19 since they were vaccinated should get their booster dose at least three months after their positive test result.

People aged 40 and over will also be accommodated at walk-in clinics.

As part of the booster vaccine programme, the HSE will continue to issue scheduled appointments for eligible groups to attend vaccination centres via text.

If you want to cancel your appointment, reply to your appointment text with the word ‘REJECT.’

If you can’t attend your appointment, you can ask for a new one by replying to the text with the word ‘NEW’.

If you would like to change to a different vaccination centre, you can fill in the vaccination centre change form or call HSELive on 1800 700 700.

