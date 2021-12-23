Over-30s and those who received Janssen jabs can get booster shots from next Wednesday

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly has announced a further acceleration of the country’s booster programme.

In a tweet this evening Donnelly said that boosters will be available from next Wednesday for those aged 30-39 and those who received Janssen (ages 16-29) boosters.

“All remaining age groups will be opened up by the 10th of January. A super national effort.

“Further details will be soon be made available by the Department of Health and the HSE. Thanks to all those involved who are making such an enormous contribution,” the Minister said.

Public health officials have been notified of 7,411 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today with Omicron now accounting for almost three-quarters of cases in Ireland.

As of 8am, 390 people were in hospital with the virus, 98 of whom are in intensive care.