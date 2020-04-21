This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 21 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bord na Móna to lay off workers 'as a result of Covid-19 crisis'

The semi-State company said it was a result of its impact “on electricity and horticultural markets”.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 21 Apr 2020, 6:09 PM
43 minutes ago 5,082 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5080288
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

UP TO 230 staff are to be laid off at Bord na Móna with the company saying that it’s a result of the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

The semi-State company today referred to a statement from the Department of Environment which said that the decision was taken “a direct result of the impact of Covid 19 on electricity and horticultural markets on electricity and horticultural markets”.

“As with all workers affected by Covid 19, those impacted will receive access to the government’s Covid-19 payment, which will be topped up by Bord na Móna to base wage level,” the department said. 

The department noted that the Covid-19 crisis came “at a difficult time for Bord na Móna and their workers”.

The company recently agreed to embark on a programme of rehabilitation of bogs in the Midlands; promising to completely stop harvesting peat by 2030.

As part of this process, 400 people had left the company through a redundancy offer and in October, Bord na Móna announced a redeployment offer for up to 200 workers. 

Speaking after the announcement  of the layoffs today, Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said that the 230 workers from Bord na Móna’s Energy Business Unit will be “temporarily released”. 

Fitzmaurice added that while permanent staff will benefit from the government’s Covid-19 supports, seasonal staff will not. 

“While permanent employees will be able to maintain their links with the company, approximately 100 seasonal employees are being shown the door,” he said.

“It is my understanding that no application from BNM was submitted to keep these seasonal employees on through the wage subsidy scheme; which is shameful if true.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie