Dublin: 22°C Thursday 15 July 2021
Bord na Móna to create 885 new jobs in midlands as it focuses on climate solutions

The company says it will be able to supply a third of Irish homes with renewable energy by 2030.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 15 Jul 2021, 3:17 PM
30 minutes ago 1,289 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5496267
Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan and Bord na Móna CEO Tom Donnellan at Cloncreen Windfarm in Co Offaly today.
Image: Johnny Savage
Image: Johnny Savage
Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan and Bord na Móna CEO Tom Donnellan at Cloncreen Windfarm in Co Offaly today.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan and Bord na Móna CEO Tom Donnellan at Cloncreen Windfarm in Co Offaly today.
Image: Johnny Savage

BORD NA MÓNA has announced plans to create 885 new jobs in the midlands over the next five years as it continues its transformation into a renewable energy company.

The announcement comes following the creation of 550 roles focused on renewable energy over the last 18 months, meaning 1,435 jobs will be created in total.

Bord na Móna says 1,100 of the jobs are being generated directly by its operations while 335 will arise from partnerships with third party companies.

A total of 250 jobs will be created in renewable energy, recycling, consumer products, and land and habitats development.

The company added that a yearly average of 300 construction jobs will be created across the midlands, mostly relating to renewable energy projects.

The semi-state firm recently rebranded as a climate solutions organisation, with 80% of all its operations now focused on renewable energy production, recycling, peatland rehabilitation and sustainable product development.  

Bord na Móna says it will be able to supply a third of Irish homes with renewable energy by 2030.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Bord na Móna has reinvented itself to meet the challenge of climate change.

“Our world has changed dramatically since Bord na Móna was established and climate change is now the key long-term challenge we face. Building on its rich legacy, Bord na Móna has reinvented itself to meet that challenge with the continued development of over 1,400 climate solutions jobs,” Martin said.

Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan said the transformation of Bord na Móna shows that Ireland can successfully tackle climate change.

“Workers who once harvested peat are now using their skills to protect nature. At the same time, the company is being hugely ambitious in the areas of renewable energy and recycling,” Ryan said.

This is creating green, innovative jobs in the midlands and beyond, and demonstrating that as we move from brown to green we can deliver a just transition.

