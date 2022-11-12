Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 12 November 2022
Advertisement

Boris Johnson ally Nadine Dorries claims ex-PM ‘will be back’ one day

The former UK culture minister said Boris Johnson threw a ‘successful’ party to thank his supporters after he bowed out of the race to replace Liz Truss.

55 minutes ago 2,182 Views 1 Comment
Then-British PM Boris Johnson and Nadine Dorries during a visit to a stadium in May, 2022.
Then-British PM Boris Johnson and Nadine Dorries during a visit to a stadium in May, 2022.
Image: PA

STAUNCH BORIS JOHNSON ally Nadine Dorries has insisted the former British prime minister “will be back” one day, as she recalled an “upbeat” atmosphere among friends following his aborted bid for a second stint in the top job.

The former UK Cabinet minister said Johnson threw a “successful” party to thank his supporters after he bowed out of the race to replace Liz Truss, with a “general ‘air’ in the room” to suggest people anticipated his return – be it relatively soon or a decade down the line.

Johnson flew back from the Caribbean in a dramatic turn of events as he plotted a return to No 10 less than two months after being ousted in the wake of a series of scandals.

But he later dropped his comeback bid, saying he had been unsuccessful in his efforts to “reach out” to his rivals – Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt – to work together in the national interest.

Former culture secretary Dorries said there was a “huge crowd” at the gathering, adding: “Everybody loves him.”

“There was a general ‘air’ in the room and certainly people saying he will be back,” she told The House magazine.

“He will be back. I don’t know when, I don’t know how, I don’t know whether it will be 10 years or 10 months.”

But she said Johnson first needs to “recoup”, suggesting the top job comes at a price, literally.

“I used to say that to be a prime minister you need to be rich because it costs you a lot of money,” she said.

“It is part of the role to invite people to Chequers, but you have to pay for every cup of tea served out of your own pocket.”

In an apparent reference to Sunak’s wealth, she noted: “Unless you are a multimillionaire, it is a problem.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie