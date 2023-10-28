Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 28 October 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Alamy Stock Photo Boris Johnson
New Job
Boris Johnson joining GB News as presenter and commentator to offer ‘unvarnished’ views
The former British prime minister is the latest Conservative politician to find a place at the broadcaster.
2.7k
5
1 hour ago

BORIS JOHNSON HAS found his latest post-prime ministerial employment, with the former Tory leader set to join GB News.

He is the latest UK Conservative politician to find a place at the broadcaster, and in a video announcing his arrival the former MP said he would be giving his “unvarnished views” on a range of topics.

Johnson, who also writes a column for the Daily Mail, said: “I am excited to say that I am shortly going to be joining you on GB News.

“I’m going to be giving this remarkable new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, how we meet all those challenges, to the huge opportunities that lie ahead for us, why I believe our best days are yet to come.

“And why on the whole the people of the world want to see more global Britain, not less.”

Johnson resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in June in protest at the sanction recommended by the Privileges Committee after it found he lied to the Commons over partygate.

He quit as British prime minister in 2022, following a mass revolt by ministers over his leadership.

He now joins a number of former Tory colleagues including close ally Jacob Rees-Mogg and current Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson at the channel.

Former pensions minister Esther McVey and backbencher Philip Davies are also presenters.

The channel said that he would be joining as a “presenter, programme maker and commentator”, adding Johnson would be playing a “key role” in the coverage of both the upcoming UK and US elections.

Johnson has earned millions of pounds since leaving office, mostly for speaking fees but also for his upcoming memoirs.

The decision to join GB News is a coup for the TV channel, while also giving Johnson a new platform to air his views and opinions.

He has made recurring interventions since leaving office on the war in Ukraine, repeatedly urging Western leaders to go further in offering support to Kyiv in its fight against Russia.

Johnson sought advice from Whitehall’s appointments watchdog before taking up the job.

The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments said it did not have any “particular concerns” about the role.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     