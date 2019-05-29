This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 29 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boris Johnson ordered to attend court over claim he knowingly lied during Brexit campaigning

The case relates to the claim that £350 million would be sent to the NHS instead if Britain voted to leave.

By AFP Wednesday 29 May 2019, 11:57 AM
34 minutes ago 3,661 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4659171
Boris Johnson campaigned for Brexit prior to the referendum
Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images
Boris Johnson campaigned for Brexit prior to the referendum
Boris Johnson campaigned for Brexit prior to the referendum
Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images

BORIS JOHNSON, THE frontrunner to become Britain’s next prime minister, must attend court over allegations that he knowingly lied during campaigning for the Brexit referendum, a judge announced today.

Johnson, the former foreign secretary, will be summoned to appear before a London court to face allegations of misconduct in public office, judge Margot Coleman said in a written decision without specifying the date.

The private prosecution is being brought over the 2016 claim that Britain sends £350 million (€400 million) a week to the European Union.

The decision follows a hearing last week at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, during which lawyers for businessman Marcus Ball, who crowdfunded the bid, lodged an application to summon Johnson.

“The allegations which have been made are unproven accusations and I do not make any findings of fact,” Coleman said.

“Having considered all the relevant factors I am satisfied that this is a proper case to issue the summons as requested for the three offences as drafted.

“This means the proposed defendant will be required to attend this court for a preliminary hearing, and the case will then be sent to the crown court for trial. The charges can only be dealt with in the crown court.”

Johnson, a former London mayor, is running to replace Theresa May as leader of the governing Conservative Party, and therefore prime minister.

Johnson was not present at last week’s hearing, but his lawyer Adrian Darbishire said the pro-Brexit figurehead staunchly denied acting in an improper or dishonest manner.

The maximum penalty for misconduct in public office is life imprisonment.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie