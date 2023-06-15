Boris Johnson 'deliberately misled' MPs on whether No. 10 broke Covid-19 rules, committee finds

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 12 minutes ago
FORMER BRITISH PRIME Minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled the UK Parliament over whether Covid-19 lockdown rules were broken in No 10, Westminster’s Privileges Committee investigation has found.
Finding that Johnson lied to MPs with his partygate denials, the Privileges Committee wrote: “We conclude that when he told the House and this Committee that the rules and guidance were being complied with, his own knowledge was such that he deliberately misled the House and this committee.”
The Privileges Committee said Johnson committed a “serious contempt of the House” through his partygate denials.
It said in the report: “We came to the view that some of Mr Johnson’s denials and explanations were so disingenuous that they were by their very nature deliberate attempts to mislead the committee and the House, while others demonstrated deliberation because of the frequency with which he closed his mind to the truth.”
It found he also breached confidentiality requirements in his resignation statement by criticising the committee’s provisional findings.
“Mr Johnson’s conduct in making this statement is in itself a very serious contempt,” the report said.
Johnson resigned as an MP last week with immediate effect, accusing the investigation of attempting to “drive [him] out”.
He would have faced a recommended suspension of 90 days from the House Commons for deliberately misleading MPs and “being complicit in the campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation” of the Privileges Committee had he not quit his seat.
Responding to the decision, Johnson said the Privileges Committee was “beneath contempt” because it had reached a “deranged conclusion” to deliver “what is intended to be the final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination”.
Johnson misled the Commons in five different ways, the Privileges Committee found.
In its report, the committee said the former prime minister had misled the Commons by:
The committee also found Johnson had been “disingenuous” when giving evidence to them in “ways which amount to misleading”.
The Privileges Committee considered whether it should have recommended expelling Johnson from the House of Commons if he had remained as an MP.
During discussion of the report’s final findings, Scottish National Party members Allan Dorans and Labour’s Yvonne Fovargue backed the sanction.
However, the four Tory members of the committee – Bernard Jenkin, Charles Walker, Andy Carter and Alberto Costa – opposed the amendment.
The committee concluded that it would have recommended a 90-day suspension had Johnson not already quit in protest at their provisional conclusions.
Johnson has continued to defend himself and assert that he did not deliberately mislead MPs.
Responding to the committee’s findings, he said he “knew exactly what events I had attended in Number 10″ and “knew what I had seen, with my own eyes, and like the current PM, I believed that these events were lawful”.
“I believed that my participation was lawful, and required by my job; and that is indeed the implication of the exhaustive police inquiry,” he said.
“The only exception is the June 19 2020 event, the so-called birthday party, when I and the then Chancellor Rishi Sunak were fined in circumstances that I still find puzzling (I had lunch at my desk with people I worked with every day).
“So when on Dec 1 2021 I told the House of Commons that “the guidance was followed completely” (in Number 10) I meant it. It wasn’t just what I thought: it’s what we all thought – that we were following the rules and following the guidance completely – notwithstanding the difficulties of maintaining social distancing at all times.
“The committee now says that I deliberately misled the House, and at the moment I spoke I was consciously concealing from the House my knowledge of illicit events.
“This is rubbish. It is a lie. In order to reach this deranged conclusion, the committee is obliged to say a series of things that are patently absurd, or contradicted by the facts.”
