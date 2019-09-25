BORIS JOHNSON IS having a bad week.

Just 24 hours after the Supreme Court ruled that his prorogation was “unlawful, void and had no effect”, he’s now had to cut his trip to the UN summit in New York short to attend a verbal bashing from his revived parliament this afternoon.

Amidst calls for him to resign from the opposition, Johnson’s team is also in the firing line: Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg is coming under criticism for not representing parliament properly at Cabinet; attorney general Geoffrey Cox’s advice to Johnson is also under scrutiny; and the Prime Minister’s main adviser Dominic Cummings is also being told to step aside, as prorogation is understood to be his idea.

Join us for another rollercoaster ride of Brexit/prorogation updates here. Email is grainne@thejournal.ie, or tweet us at: @thejournal_ie, @GAodha.