This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 3 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boris Johnson urges Brits to 'act responsibly' when pubs open

Johnson said the easing of restrictions “is about supporting the livelihoods of business owners”.

By AFP Thursday 2 Jul 2020, 10:48 PM
1 hour ago 6,340 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5140267
The Shakespeare's Head in Carnaby Street London.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
The Shakespeare's Head in Carnaby Street London.
The Shakespeare's Head in Carnaby Street London.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BORIS JOHNSON HAS urged people to “act responsibly” when pubs in England reopen on Saturday after more than three months of coronavirus lockdown — and revealed he himself plans a visit.

The 56-year-old has also booked in at the hairdresser after they too reopen in England at the weekend alongside libraries, museums, cinemas, restaurants and hotels.

Johnson said the easing of restrictions “is about supporting the livelihoods of business owners and their employees”, who he said had put in a “heroic effort” to make their venues safe.

“But the success of these businesses, the livelihoods of those who rely on them, and ultimately the economic health of the whole country is dependent on every single one of us acting responsibly,” he said.

“We must not let them down…. Because we are not out of the woods yet.”

The spike in cases in the English city of Leicester, which led to local schools and shops this week being shut again and the July 4 reopenings delayed, was proof that “the virus is still with us”.

“If it starts running out of control again the government will not hesitate in putting on the brakes and re-imposing restrictions,” Johnson said in a statement.

“So as we take this next step, our biggest step yet, on the road to recovery, I urge the British public to do so safely.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In an interview with London’s Evening Standard, Johnson revealed he planned his own trip to the pub, and “I will be having a haircut as soon as I can. It’s booked”.

Britain has suffered the deadliest outbreak of Covid-19 in Europe, recording around 44,000 deaths among patients who tested positive, rising to over 54,000 if suspected cases are included.

Some experts have warned that Johnson, mindful of the economic havoc brought on by the lockdown, is moving too quickly in reopening the hospitality industry.

© – AFP 2020 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie