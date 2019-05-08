This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 8 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

OPW raised concerns over impact planned apartments in Glasnevin will have on Botanic Gardens

The OPW brought up issues with the scale of the proposed development at the site of a former car dealership on Glasnevin Hill.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 8 May 2019, 6:30 AM
42 minutes ago 1,704 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4622692
File photo of the green house in the Botanic Gardens.
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
File photo of the green house in the Botanic Gardens.
File photo of the green house in the Botanic Gardens.
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

THE OFFICE OF Public Works raised concerns about plans to build 74 apartments close to the National Botanic Gardens in Glasnevin because of the impact the build would have on the popular attraction.

The OPW brought up issues with the scale of the proposed development at the site of a former car dealership on Glasnevin Hill in Dublin 9, and the visual impact it would have on the Botanic Gardens.

The planning application was lodged by Sanderly Holdings Limited last September. The company is closely linked to the property developer Noel Smyth.

“The OPW are concerned that the site of the proposed development is not capable of absorbing such a large-scale development in a manner which respects its historic surroundings, and in particular, the site of the National Botanic Gardens,” an OPW architect wrote in its submission to the council.

It asked that planners seek the applicant to more fully consider the effect the proposed development would have on the gardens.

Sanderly Holdings applied to Dublin City Council to build 74 apartments (a mix of one- two- and three-bedroom units), with associated community facilities and two retail units at the site of the former Glasnevin Autos showroom on Glasnevin Hill.

The proposed apartments would be built across two blocks up to six storeys (c. 20m) in height.

The application has been met with fierce local resistance, with a total of 75 third party submissions being lodged with the council. These came from local residents, politicians and concerned businesses.

Dublin North West TD and Social Democrats leader Róisín Shortall, Councillor Gary Gannon, Labour councillor Áine Clancy and Independent councillor Cieran Perry are among those who objected to the development.

The scale of the development, the negative effect it would have on traffic, the visual impact it would have and the fact that it would be out of character with other buildings in the area were among the most common concerns raised.

“I believe that this proposal constitutes an overdevelopment of the site and would be inappropriate for Glasnevin Village,” Deputy Shortall wrote in her submission.

“In terms of height, design, and bulk the proposal would completely dominate the streetscape of Glasnevin Hill where the majority of buildings are two storey.”

Additional information

DCC came back to the applicant requesting 13 pieces of additional information before a decision could be made on the application.

Sanderly Holdings originally had six months from November to submit the information. Planning consultants Tom Phillips & Associates, acting on behalf of the company, requested an extension to this.

An extension was granted in March until August, and the information was provided at the end of last month.  

Planners asked that they address concerns over the proposed height of the apartment blocks, which is above the 16m allowed in that area under the Dublin City Development Plan 2016-2022.

The applicant was also asked to address concerns over the visible impact the development would have on surrounding properties. It was also requested to submit images of how the development would look from within the grounds of the Botanic Gardens and other areas.

Additional information was also requested on the impact on traffic, the effect the development would have on nearby schools, and how the development would contribute to community infrastructure in the area.

The National Botanic Gardens were first founded in 1795. They are a popular tourist attraction and contains thousands of living plants and plant specimens.

Sanderly Holdings is co-owned by Alannah and Anne Marie Smyth, the daughter and wife of solicitor and well-known developer Noel Smyth. Noel Smyth is one of the directors of the company.

It was set up in October 2017.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie