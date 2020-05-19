Botanic Gardens, Trim Castle and Farmleigh among heritage sites reopened as part of Phase One

AS PHASE ONE of Ireland’s lifting of restrictions begins this week, parks, beaches and heritage sites are reopening.
Yesterday, government advised people to be “disciplined” during Phase One and urged them “not to stay too long” at public amenities. People are advised not to travel 5 kilometres beyond where they live to visit facilities.
For people living near OPW Heritage Sites, however, Phase One offers a chance to get out and exercise beyond the local park or green space.
The OPW closed most of its sites to the public following public health advice as Ireland worked to limit the spread of Covid-19.
Looking ahead, here’s a list of Heritage Sites which have now reopened as part of Phase One:
- Altamont Gardens, Co Carlow
- Arbour Hill, Dublin
- Bective Abbey, Co Meath
- Derrynane National Park, Co Kerry
- Doneraile, Co Cork (pedestrians only)
- Dublin Castle (Gardens only)
- Carrowmore Megalithic Cemetery, Co Sligo
- Casino, Marino, Dublin (grounds only)
- Cong Abbey, Co Mayo (grounds only)
- Conna Castle, Co Cork (grounds only)
- Farmleigh Gardens, Dublin (gardens and parklands)
- Garden of Remembrance, Dublin
- Glendalough, Co Wicklow
- Grangegorman Military Cemetery, Dublin
- Hore Abbey, Co Tipperary
- Iveagh Gardens, Dublin
- John F. Kennedy Arboretum, Co Wexford
- Kanturk Castle, Co Cork
- Kilkenny Castle (gardens and parklands)
- Knocknarea, Co Sligo
- Knockroe, Co Kilkenny
- National Botanic Gardens (glasshouses closed)
- Nenagh Castle, Co Tipperary (grounds only)
- Old Mellifont Abbey, Co Louth (grounds only)
- St. Enda’s, Co Dublin (gardens and parkland)
- Trim Castle, Co Meath (grounds only)
The OPW has said its reopening of sites will be closely monitored and depends on public health advice over the coming weeks.
Other sites won’t reopen until later phases, it said. This includes cafés at its sites and visitor centres. For a full breakdown of OPW reopenings click here.
