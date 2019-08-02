More types of bottled water have been recalled over arsenic levels

OWN-BRAND BOTTLED WATER sold in a number of shops, including Dunnes Stores, Lidl, Londis, Mace and Spar, is being recalled after arsenic above the legal limit was detected in it.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued an alert this afternoon to say that a number of batches of water across 12 different brands are affected by the major recall.

Elevated levels of arsenic, which is a heavy metal, were found in bottles of still, sparkling and flavoured water.

Most but not all of the brands affected are shop or supermarket own-brand water.

The affected products are:

Aldi/Comeragh still, sparkling and sport water

Applegreen still water

Broderick still water

Dunnes Stores still, sparkling and flavoured water

Itica still water

Lidl still water

Londis still water

Mace still water

Macari still water

Plane still water

San Marino still water

Spar still water

The full list of the affected batches can be seen here on the FSAI website.

Arsenic is naturally occurring and can make its way into water through rocks in soil. It cannot be tasted and does not have a smell.

It comes less than a week after a warning was issued about two types of bottled water from Spar and Londis over the same issue.

Notices will be displayed in shops which were supplied with the batches in question to warn customers to check bottles they may have purchased.

The FSAI has advised consumers not to drink the implicated batches of water, and said that anyone who drinks the affected batches and feels ill should contact their GP.