This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 3 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More types of bottled water have been recalled over arsenic levels

Own-brand water from Dunnes, Lidl, Londis, Mace and Spar has been recalled.

By Christine Bohan Friday 2 Aug 2019, 8:15 PM
11 hours ago 88,102 Views 49 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4751665
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/eyal granith
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/eyal granith

OWN-BRAND BOTTLED WATER sold in a number of shops, including Dunnes Stores, Lidl, Londis, Mace and Spar, is being recalled after arsenic above the legal limit was detected in it. 

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued an alert this afternoon to say that a number of batches of water across 12 different brands are affected by the major recall. 

Elevated levels of arsenic, which is a heavy metal, were found in bottles of still, sparkling and flavoured water. 

Most but not all of the brands affected are shop or supermarket own-brand water.

The affected products are:

  • Aldi/Comeragh still, sparkling and sport water 
  • Applegreen still water 
  • Broderick still water 
  • Dunnes Stores still, sparkling and flavoured water 
  • Itica still water 
  • Lidl still water
  • Londis still water
  • Mace still water 
  • Macari still water
  • Plane still water
  • San Marino still water 
  • Spar still water

The full list of the affected batches can be seen here on the FSAI website

Arsenic is naturally occurring and can make its way into water through rocks in soil. It cannot be tasted and does not have a smell. 

It comes less than a week after a warning was issued about two types of bottled water from Spar and Londis over the same issue. 

Notices will be displayed in shops which were supplied with the batches in question to warn customers to check bottles they may have purchased. 

The FSAI has advised consumers not to drink the implicated batches of water, and said that anyone who drinks the affected batches and feels ill should contact their GP. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christine Bohan
@ChristineBohan
christine@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (49)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie