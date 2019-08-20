This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 20 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

This woman was paralysed on one side - two years later she walked on the Great Wall of China

Sacha Dekker took part in Beaumont Hospital Foundation’s annual Honour Your Heroes event today.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 20 Aug 2019, 5:42 PM
1 hour ago 1,728 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4775140

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Subscribe for more videos

IN APRIL 2009, Sacha Dekker was diagnosed with a rare form of epilepsy after having her first seizure in January of that year. 

Over time, her seizures began to affect her visual memory significantly, causing her to, for instance, have issues recognising people she’d seen previously. 

As other options had run out, on 24 August 2015 Dekker underwent a right temporal lobectomy, with the aim of removing the brain tissue causing the seizures. However, something went wrong during the surgery, causing a massive brain bleed, and she was left fully paralysed down her left side. 

After two years of physiotherapy, on 24 August 2017 Dekker walked on the Great Wall of China. 

Today, Dekker took part in the Beaumont Hospital Foundation’s annual Honour Your Heroes event. She thanked clinic specialist physiotherapist in neurology Roisin Vance who helped her during her recovery process.

Watch the video for our full report. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie