This woman was paralysed on one side - two years later she walked on the Great Wall of China

IN APRIL 2009, Sacha Dekker was diagnosed with a rare form of epilepsy after having her first seizure in January of that year.

Over time, her seizures began to affect her visual memory significantly, causing her to, for instance, have issues recognising people she’d seen previously.

As other options had run out, on 24 August 2015 Dekker underwent a right temporal lobectomy, with the aim of removing the brain tissue causing the seizures. However, something went wrong during the surgery, causing a massive brain bleed, and she was left fully paralysed down her left side.

After two years of physiotherapy, on 24 August 2017 Dekker walked on the Great Wall of China.

Today, Dekker took part in the Beaumont Hospital Foundation’s annual Honour Your Heroes event. She thanked clinic specialist physiotherapist in neurology Roisin Vance who helped her during her recovery process.

