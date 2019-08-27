'Take care of your home and colonies': Brazil to reject €18 million in G7 aid to fight Amazon fires

A fire burns along the road to Jacunda National Forest, near the city of Porto Velho in Brazil Source: AP/PA Images

BRAZIL HAS REJECTED an €18 million offer of aid from G7 countries to fight ongoing wildfires in the Amazon rainforest.

The elite group of nations made the offer at a summit in Biarritz hosted by French President Emmanual Macron, who insisted that they should be discussed as a top priority.

Nearly 80,000 forest fires have broken out in Brazil since the beginning of the year, just over half of them in the Amazon basin that acts as a carbon sink and is vital to tackle climate change.

Hundreds of new fires have flared up in the Brazilian part of the forest, data showed Monday, even as the county’s military dumped water over hard-hit areas.

The fires have sparked global concerns about the impact that the destruction of the rainforest, described as “the lungs of the planet” will have on climate change, and protests took place in cities across Brazil and around the world last week.

But despite the ongoing crisis, the country rejected the G7′s offer, with a top Brazilian official telling Macron to take care of “his home and his colonies”.

“We appreciate [the offer], but maybe those resources are more relevant to reforest Europe,” Onyx Lorenzoni, chief of staff to President Jair Bolsonaro, told the G1 news website.

“Macron cannot even avoid a foreseeable fire in a church that is a world heritage site,” he added, referring to the fire in April that devastated the Notre-Dame cathedral. “What does he intend to teach our country?”

The presidency later confirmed the comments to AFP.

Fresh rainforest beside an area that was burnt recently near the city of Porto Velho Source: Victor R Caivano/PA Images

Climate activists demonstrate in front of the Brazilian embassy in the French capital Paris last week

Brazilian environment Minister Ricardo Salles earlier told reporters that the country welcomed the offer of funding to fight the fires, which have swept across 950,000 hectares (2.3 million acres) of the Amazon rainforest.

But after a meeting between Bolsonaro and his ministers, the Brazilian government changed its mind.

“Brazil is a democratic, free nation that never had colonialist and imperialist practices, as perhaps is the objective of the Frenchman Macron,” Lorenzoni said.

Although about 60 percent of the Amazon is in Brazil, the rainforest spreads across eight other countries or territories, including the French overseas territory of Guiana on the northeast coast of South America.

The fires have also fueled a diplomatic spat between Bolsonaro and Macron, who has threatened to block the controversial Mercosur trade deal between the EU and a bloc of South American countries unless measures are taken to tackle the fires.

Bolsonaro hit back by saying Macron had a “colonialist mentality”, and endorsed vicious comments about the French president’s wife which were posted online.

