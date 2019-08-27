This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 27 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Take care of your home and colonies': Brazil to reject €18 million in G7 aid to fight Amazon fires

The offer was made by the elite group of countries yesterday.

By AFP Tuesday 27 Aug 2019, 7:28 AM
1 hour ago 9,052 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4783471

brazil-amazon-fires A fire burns along the road to Jacunda National Forest, near the city of Porto Velho in Brazil Source: AP/PA Images

BRAZIL HAS REJECTED an €18 million offer of aid from G7 countries to fight ongoing wildfires in the Amazon rainforest.

The elite group of nations made the offer at a summit in Biarritz hosted by French President Emmanual Macron, who insisted that they should be discussed as a top priority.

Nearly 80,000 forest fires have broken out in Brazil since the beginning of the year, just over half of them in the Amazon basin that acts as a carbon sink and is vital to tackle climate change.

Hundreds of new fires have flared up in the Brazilian part of the forest, data showed Monday, even as the county’s military dumped water over hard-hit areas.

The fires have sparked global concerns about the impact that the destruction of the rainforest, described as “the lungs of the planet” will have on climate change, and protests took place in cities across Brazil and around the world last week.

But despite the ongoing crisis, the country rejected the G7′s offer, with a top Brazilian official telling Macron to take care of “his home and his colonies”.

“We appreciate [the offer], but maybe those resources are more relevant to reforest Europe,” Onyx Lorenzoni, chief of staff to President Jair Bolsonaro, told the G1 news website.

“Macron cannot even avoid a foreseeable fire in a church that is a world heritage site,” he added, referring to the fire in April that devastated the Notre-Dame cathedral. “What does he intend to teach our country?”

The presidency later confirmed the comments to AFP.

brazil-amazon-fires Fresh rainforest beside an area that was burnt recently near the city of Porto Velho Source: Victor R Caivano/PA Images

environmentalists-protest-at-the-brazilian-embassy-paris Climate activists demonstrate in front of the Brazilian embassy in the French capital Paris last week

Brazilian environment Minister Ricardo Salles earlier told reporters that the country welcomed the offer of funding to fight the fires, which have swept across 950,000 hectares (2.3 million acres) of the Amazon rainforest.

But after a meeting between Bolsonaro and his ministers, the Brazilian government changed its mind.

“Brazil is a democratic, free nation that never had colonialist and imperialist practices, as perhaps is the objective of the Frenchman Macron,” Lorenzoni said.

Although about 60 percent of the Amazon is in Brazil, the rainforest spreads across eight other countries or territories, including the French overseas territory of Guiana on the northeast coast of South America.

The fires have also fueled a diplomatic spat between Bolsonaro and Macron, who has threatened to block the controversial Mercosur trade deal between the EU and a bloc of South American countries unless measures are taken to tackle the fires.

Bolsonaro hit back by saying Macron had a “colonialist mentality”, and endorsed vicious comments about the French president’s wife which were posted online.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie