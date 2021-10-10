Quiz: How much do you know about bread?

IT’S THAT TIME of the year again, when the air take a chill, the nights grow longer, and the only solace we can find in our increasingly bleak lives is Bake Off on Channel 4.
This week’s episode is considered a firm fan favourite in every series: bread week.
Let’s put your own knowledge to the test. Ready, set, quiz.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)