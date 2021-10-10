#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 10 October 2021
Quiz: How much do you know about bread?

Ready, set, quiz!

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 10 Oct 2021, 10:00 PM
IT’S THAT TIME of the year again, when the air take a chill, the nights grow longer, and the only solace we can find in our increasingly bleak lives is Bake Off on Channel 4.

This week’s episode is considered a firm fan favourite in every series: bread week.

Let’s put your own knowledge to the test. Ready, set, quiz.

Which of these is a bread?
Shutterstock
Is this bread?
Shutterstock
What about this?

Shutterstock
Is that bread?
Shutterstock
Is it? Bread?
Can you make bread with just flour and water?
Shutterstock
You can of course.
No, you can't, don't be daft.
This loaf is sitting in a museum in Naples, Italy. When was it baked?
Alamy
1879
1779

1669
79
Are baking soda and baking powder the same thing?
Shutterstock
Yes
No
Soda bread is not an Irish invention, but why did it become so popular here?
Shutterstock
Ireland has large, unmined reserves of sodium bicarbonate.
The Catholic Church forbid the use of yeast, demanding it be reserved to make Communion bread.

Wheat grown in Ireland isn't great for making yeasted bread, but takes well to baking soda.
Irish people just love plain food.
Speaking of Communion bread, what is it made of?
Shutterstock
Wheat flour and water.
Wheat flour and water but later becomes the flesh of Jesus Christ.

Eh... look. I'm going to sit this one out, if that's okay?
Is this a loaf of bread or a Labrador?
Labrador.
Loaf of bread.
Which of these bakeries is the oldest?
Brennan's
Johnston Mooney & O'Brien

Irish Pride
Pat The Baker
Have you ever managed to successfully keep a sourdough starter alive for more than week?
Shutterstock
Yes
No
What must you do to the dough when making bagels?
Shutterstock
Freeze it.
Use only inactivated yeast.

Boil it.
Give it a little kiss.
I'm not going to spoil the latest episode of Bake Off, just in case you haven't caught up yet, but what was the technical challenge during bread week last year?
Rainbow-coloured bagels
White burger baps

Non-yeasted garlic naan breads
A loaf depicting Paul Hollywood's head and which could come to life under the correct circumstances
The World Health Organisation recommends adults limit their salt intake to less than 5 grams per day. How much, roughly, is in a slice of white pan you'd find on your supermarket shelf?
Shutterstock
None! Hurrah.
0.1g

0.2g
0.45g
What type of bread is pumpernickel?
Shutterstock
Spelt
Rye

Einkorn
Semolina
Sliced bread was first sold in 1928, but was created by a fella called Otto Frederick Rohwedder many years before. What happened to his first prototype bread slicing machine in 1912?
Wikimedia
It was destroyed by a fire.
He kept it secret as he knew how disruptive it would be for the industry.

He suffered memory loss after a head injury and for years couldn't remember what it was for.
It was deemed too dangerous and banned.
"The greatest thing since sliced bread" is a catchy idiom, but the original advertising slogan for the first sliced bread sold wasn't quite as snappy. What was it?
Shutterstock
The greatest change to our lives since the invention of fire.
Honey, bring me back some bread from the shop, but don't you dare let it be anything other than that wonderful sliced bread! Goddamn I just love it so much. I could it eat it all up in one bite oh boy! Oh boy. Just like the old days.

The greatest forward step in the baking industry since bread was wrapped
The greatest food you'll ever taste - even better than sweet honey from heaven.
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are garlic bread
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You're just a baguette
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are cornbread
You scored out of !
You are Whippersnapper (RIP)
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You made a mess of that one
Alamy
You scored out of !
You are brioche
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are focaccia
