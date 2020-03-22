Every single county in Ireland now has at least one coronavirus case - here's a breakdown of where the virus is

EVERY SINGLE COUNTY in Ireland now has a case of coronavirus, health officials confirmed today.

Another 121 cases were announced this evening bringing the total number to 906 since the crisis began.

The HSE has been able to identify 35 clusters across the country.

As of today, every county in the country has a confirmed case.

Of the 712 cases the HSE have processed so far – the following counties have been affected:

Here’s the breakdown:

Source: HSE

Dublin has the highest number of cases with 402. Next is Cork on 101, while Galway was 25 and Kildare has 20.

While not stated in the above table, the latest statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team stated that “there is now at least one confirmed case of Covid-19 in every county in Ireland”.

Age profile

The age bracket which has seen the most cases is the 35-44 one. They amount for 149 cases, the 45-54 group accounts for 132 while the 25-34 group has 127 confirmed cases.

There have been 122 cases for those aged over 65.

See the full breakdown below:

Source: HPSC

The stats have also shown that 159 cases of coronavirus were contracted by those working in healthcare.

As things stand, there has been a 0.6% fatality rate in Ireland from the illness.