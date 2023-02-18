QUIZ: How well do you know Brenda Fricker?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THIS WEEK MARKED the 78th birthday of one of Ireland’s finest actors, the legendary Brenda Fricker.
Best known as the first Irish woman to win an Academy Award for acting, Fricker starred in My Left Foot, The Field and Inside I’m Dancing, to name but a few.
We’re paying tribute the only way we know how. With a quiz. Test your Frickin’ knowledge.
