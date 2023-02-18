Advertisement

# Quiz
QUIZ: How well do you know Brenda Fricker?
Test your Frickin’ knowledge.
51 minutes ago

THIS WEEK MARKED the 78th birthday of one of Ireland’s finest actors, the legendary Brenda Fricker.

Best known as the first Irish woman to win an Academy Award for acting, Fricker starred in My Left Foot, The Field and Inside I’m Dancing, to name but a few.

We’re paying tribute the only way we know how. With a quiz. Test your Frickin’ knowledge.

Brenda Fricker became the first Irish woman to to win an Academy Award for her role in My Left Foot. In what year did she win it?
1988
1990

1992
1994
In which of these British medical dramas has Fricker had a recurring role?
Holby City
Call The Midwife

Casualty
The Royal
What county is Fricker from?
Dublin
Cork

Galway
Donegal
In 1990, Fricker starred in a movie adaptation of The Field. Who wrote the play?
JM Synge
Brian Friel

Seán O'Casey
John B Keane
What unnamed role did Fricker play in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York?
Pigeon Lady
Cat Lady

Grandma McAllister
Train Lady
In Cloudburst, Fricker and which other actress became the first first pair of Oscar-winning actors to play a same-sex couple onscreen?
Geena Davis
Olympia Dukakis

Anjelica Huston
Whoopi Goldberg
Which of these films does Fricker NOT feature in?
Inside I'm Dancing
Veronica Guerin

Intermission
A Time To Kill
What was the name of the crime-comedy TV series Fricker starred in in 2022, based on the novel of the same name by Graham Norton?
Forever Home
A Keeper

Home Stretch
Holding
What did Fricker claim to have beaten 17 crew members of My Left Foot at?
Arm-wrestling
Pool

Poker
Table tennis
Fricker plays the mother of Mike Myers in which film?
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Wayne's World

So I Married An Axe Murderer
The Love Guru
