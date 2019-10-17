A huge day for Brexit and we’ll have all the latest here.
WE’VE HAD SEVERAL Brexit D-days already but today’s is another.
An EU Council summit is taking place in Brussels after days of fevered negotiations.
It had looked like the DUP had scuppered the chances deal at the last-minute but UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker have both confirmed that a deal is now done.
Here at the main points right now:
- The UK and EU agree Brexit deal after intense negotiations.
- The deal’s passage through the House of Commons is not guaranteed with the DUP saying it does not support it.
Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been arriving at the summit in Brussels.
He had no substantive comments to make to the media as he arrived, saying he first wanted to attend the council meeting.
TheJournal.ie reporter Gráinne Ní Aodha captured a video of his brief interaction with the press.
During his press conference, Barnier was asked about what will happen if the Northern Ireland Assembly at some stage rejects the arrangement in a vote.
He said there will be a two year cooling off period and they’ll work on new measure to ensure the single market is protected.
He said the members of the Assembly every four years will “bear the responsibility of maintaining the system or breaking it off”.
“We now have to place trust in the system and those who will be managing it,” he said.
More from Corbyn, this time speaking to reporters.
He again confirmed Labour would be voting and against the deal and was asked about whether he will move a motion of no confidence against Johnson
“This weekend is the time to discuss the agreement that he has apparently reached at the summit and I think parliament will vote on that this weekend. All other issues are for next week,” he said.
Here’s the full text of the agreement for all those who fancy it.
In summation:
“The revised Protocol provides a legally operational solution that avoids a hard border on the island of Ireland, protects the all-island economy and the Good Friday (Belfast) Agreement in all its dimensions and safeguards the integrity of the Single Market. This solution responds to the unique circumstances on the island of Ireland with the aim of protecting peace and stability.”
Whatever about Johnson’s confidence Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said the new deal should be rejected by MPs.
“It seems the prime minister has negotiated an even worse deal than Theresa May,” Corbyn said in a statement.
It had been suggested that up to 27 Labour MPs eager to leave would be willing to vote for a deal. We’ll have to see how that plays out.
“We have removed the backstop and we have replaced it with a new approach,” Barnier says.
If Johnson succeeds in getting the deal through parliament, it will likely be because of this wording.
For what it’s worth, Barnier says that Johnson is confident of getting the deal through parliament.
Asked about the fact there was previous deals put to the House of Commons and rejected before, Barnier gives a longer answer but doesn’t want to go into it too much.
“What do you want me to say? I’m the EU’s chief negotiator, I never wanted to give any judgement on British political procedures,” he says.
Addressing the fact that we have been here before, Barnier says:
There should be no surprises here. Much of the final text can also be found in the agreement that was put forward almost a year ago. The priority given to citizens rights……but there are some new elements on Ireland and Northern Ireland.
After four years, Northern Ireland will decide by simple majority whether to continue applying the rules or not. This democratic support is a cornerstone of our newly-agreed approach, says Barnier.
This in effect means that a simple majority in Northern Ireland has usurped a DUP veto on consent.
Barnier says that the UK had sought to reopen the negotiations on the issue over Northern Ireland. He says talks have been at times difficult.
He says that Northern Ireland will remain part of the UK’s customs territory but will also remain as an entry point for the EU’s single market.
“All applicable procedures for goods will take place at the point of entry for Northern Ireland and not across the island. For this purpose, UK officials will be in charge of applying the UK’s customs code in Northern Ireland”
On customs duties, he says:
“Northern Ireland will remain part of the UK’s customs territory, it will therefore benefit from the UK’s future trade policy,” he adds.
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has begun his press conference confirming the deal
“This text should provide legal certainty in every area,” he says.
Barnier says that this is the case for EU citizens in the UK who he says were “always the priority” in negotiations.
This agreement should provide legal certainty in every area where Brexit like any separation creates uncertainty and in particular and first and foremost for European citizens in the UK and British citizens living in one of our member states. These citizens have always been and will remain our priority.
The consent issues the DUP refers to are the mechanisms by which Stormont would have control over Northern Ireland’s position within the customs union in the case of a Northern Ireland-only backstop.
Financial Times Brussels correspondent Mehreen Khan has picked out the important part of the draft agreement about how Stormont will have a say.
This is the DUP’s position by the way, as laid out by leader Arlene Foster MLP and her deputy Nigel Dodds MP.
New of the deal comes after the DUP this morning rejected the revised agreement’s proposals for customs and Stormont consent.
The DUP told TheJournal.ie that they had no statement after this latest development but referred us back to the comments issued this morning.
Party leader Arlene Foster is expected to comment on the deal later today.
The DUP’s position perhaps suggest that Johnson is pressing ahead with the putting a vote to parliament without the guarantee of DUP support.
Johnson’s government does not have majority support in parliament and the DUP’s support is crucial for any vote.
The House of Commons will sit on a weekend this Saturday for the first time in almost four decades and and it now looks like MPs will have a deal to consider.
Well, well, well.
Brexit has brought the art of doing your homework at the last minute to a new artform but this really takes the biscuit.
After days of false starts, we have received confirmation of a deal between the UK and EU literally as leaders began arriving at the EU summit.
Here are the pertinent tweets:
