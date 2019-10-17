WE’VE HAD SEVERAL Brexit D-days already but today’s is another.

An EU Council summit is taking place in Brussels after days of fevered negotiations.

It had looked like the DUP had scuppered the chances deal at the last-minute but UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker have both confirmed that a deal is now done.

A huge day for Brexit and we’ll have all the latest here.

Here at the main points right now: