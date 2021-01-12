Dutch officials confiscate ham sandwiches from UK visitors

BORDER OFFICIALS IN the Netherlands have confiscated ham sandwiches and other food items from UK travellers due to post-Brexit rules.

Dutch TV network NPO filmed customs patrols explaining to arrivals that they cannot take meat or dairy products into the EU.

One driver who arrived by ferry at the Hook of Holland sea port was left bemused after being told he would lose his ham sandwiches.

The man asked whether he can “take off the meat and you leave me the bread?”

But a border guard responded: “No, everything will be confiscated. Welcome to the Brexit, sir. I’m sorry.”

New arrangements for UK travellers in the EU came into force when the Brexit transition period ended on December 31.

So far, there hasn’t been a huge issue with Brexit-related delays and traffic build-up at Irish ports.

Last week, Dublin Port confirmed that only an “extremely small” number of Irish trucks travelling to the UK had been rejected for having incorrect documentation.

There were only some minor delays for hauliers who did not complete the correct paperwork upon arrival in Ireland from Holyhead.

However, Revenue gave a stern warning that many businesses “were not as prepared as they thought or significantly underestimated what was involved in being Brexit ready”.