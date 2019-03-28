Speaker casts doubt over third Brexit vote, says no changes have been made to deal

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May will make last-ditch attempts today to get MPs to back her Brexit deal, having offered her resignation in return for support.

Negotiations are ongoing behind the scenes in a bid to get May’s Withdrawal Agreement over the line – on the third attempt at doing so.

‘Meaningful vote three’ may happen tomorrow, if the House of Commons opts to sit, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Doubt was last week cast over whether or not the House of Commons would actually vote on May’s Brexit deal for a third time.

John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, said the government could not have another meaningful vote on the deal if “substantial” changes are not made to it.

European leaders including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar have repeatedly said the deal cannot be renegotiated.

Bercow yesterday cast fresh doubt over the holding of a third vote.

“There should be no misunderstanding, I wish to make clear that I do expect the government to meet the test of change.

“They should not seek to circumvent my ruling by means of tabling either a notwithstanding or a paving motion, the tabling office has been instructed no such motion would be accepted,” he said.

Last night, MPs rejected eight Brexit options put to them in a series of indicative votes.

The Speaker has announced the results for today's #IndicativeVotes:



(B) - Ayes 160 Noes 400

(D) - Ayes 188 Noes 283

(H) - Ayes 65 Noes 377

(J) - Ayes 264 Noes 272

(K) - Ayes 237 Noes 307

(L) - Ayes 184 Noes 293

(M) - Ayes 268 Noes 295

The votes were, as the name suggests, indicative, but not legally binding.

The proposals with the most support were a UK-wide customs union with the EU and a second referendum.

Brexit minister Steve Barclay said the inconclusive outcome “strengthens our view that the deal our government has negotiated is the best option”.

‘Prepared to leave’

May yesterday told the Conservative Party she would step down as leader if they backed her deal.

I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party.

“I know some people are worried that if you vote for the Withdrawal Agreement, I will take that as a mandate to rush on into phase two without the debate we need to have.

“I won’t – I hear what you are saying,” May told Tory backbenchers at a meeting of the 1922 Committee.

As a result, a number of Eurosceptic MPs performed a u-turn including former foreign secretary Boris Johnson — a likely contender to replace May — who told fellow MPs he would now support the deal.

However, May’s offer may not be enough to win round some hardliners, including a group of Conservatives reported to call themselves ‘The Spartans’ who are still holding out — as is the Democratic Unionist Party.

The DUP said the backstop plan in the deal to keep open the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic poses an “unacceptable threat” to the United Kingdom.

The opposition Labour and Scottish National parties are also against the deal.

No deal

Britain was due to officially leave the EU tomorrow. The European Council last week agreed to delay Brexit until 22 May if MPs back May’s deal this week.

If the UK parliament doesn’t vote in favour of the Withdrawal Agreement, the new deadline would be 12 April and Britain will be expected to indicate a way forward before that date.

The UK would then face the choice of participating in the European Parliament elections at the end of May or exiting the European Union without a deal.

The European Commission on Monday said it has completed preparations for a no-deal Brexit, noting “it is increasingly likely that the United Kingdom will leave the European Union without a deal on 12 April”.