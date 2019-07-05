Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen in intensive care

FORMER TAOISEACH BRIAN Cowen has been hospitalised in Dublin after falling ill last night.

It is understood that the former Fianna Fáil leader is in intensive care in a private hospital after taking ill.

It is understood Cowen had been experiencing some ill health in recent weeks. Fianna Fáil have been contacted for comment.

Cowen was first elected as a TD for Laois/Offaly in 1984 on the death of his father, and served as a TD until his retirement in 2011.

He was Taoiseach from May 2008 to March 2011, during the period when the Irish economy began to collapse and austerity policies were implemented as part of the bailout programme.

Speaking to reporters today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he hopes Cowen makes a speedy recovery.

“I only heard in the last few hours, so I don’t know any details, but I served in the Dáil with Brian Cowen for a number of years and I really hope if he is unwell, as I hear he is, that he makes a speedy recovery,” said Varadkar.