Thursday 16 December 2021
British sailor held in custody for further two weeks over ship collision

Prosecutors said he is being detained for ‘gross negligence in maritime traffic, aggravated drunken seafaring’ and causing another person’s death.

By Press Association Thursday 16 Dec 2021, 10:15 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

SWEDISH PROSECUTORS SAID a British citizen will remain in custody for a further two weeks on suspicion of being drunk on a freighter involved in a fatal collision in the Baltic Sea.

On Monday, Inverness-registered ship Scot Carrier collided with Danish-flagged Karin Hoej off the coast of southern Sweden, causing the latter to capsize.

One person was later found dead inside Karin Hoej as it was being towed ashore and another crew member from the ship is still missing at sea.

Two people – a Briton and a Croatian citizen – were arrested on potential charges of “gross negligence in maritime traffic, aggravated drunken seafaring” and causing another person’s death.

Prosecutor Tomas Olvmyr said today that a court hearing at the Malmo District Court in Sweden found the British citizen, born in 1991, “likely committed the three crimes”.

He has been remanded in custody for a further two weeks.

The Croatian national, born in 1965, was being held on suspicion of “gross sea drunkenness”, but the Swedish Prosecution Authority confirmed he has since been released, despite remaining a suspect.

Earlier this week, Scotline Marine Holdings Limited (SMH), owners and managers of Scot Carrier, said crew aboard the vessel were tested for drugs and alcohol after the collision and “two crew members exceeded the limit”.

It remains unclear whether the company was referring to the Briton and Croatian, or other crew members.

A spokesperson for SMH said the company wishes to express “deep sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the families of the two crew members of the Karin Hoej who have been affected by this most tragic incident”.

The spokesperson added: “The crew and company are co-operating fully with the investigation which is being undertaken by the Swedish, Danish and British authorities.”

Press Association

