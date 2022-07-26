Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 26 July 2022
British Tory leadership debate cancelled after presenter faints live on air

The Foreign Secretary looked visibly worried and could be heard saying ‘oh my god’, as she walked off the stage.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 26 Jul 2022, 8:27 PM
1 hour ago 17,930 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5826495
The TalkTV/ Sun Tory leadership debate

Updated 8 minutes ago

THE SECOND TV debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss was dramatically halted and subsequently cancelled after host Kate McCann fainted live on air.

As Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss were clashing once again over taxes, NHS funding and the economy in their second head-to-head televised debate, a loud crash interrupted the two Tory rivals.

The Foreign Secretary looked visibly worried and could be heard saying “oh my god”, as she walked off the stage.

TalkTV issued a statement following the incident, confirming that McCann fainted.

“Kate McCann fainted on air tonight, and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn’t continue with the debate,” TalkTV said.

“We apologise to our viewers and listeners.”

Both Sunak and Truss have wished McCann well following the incident.

With reporting from the Press Association

