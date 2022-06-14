#Open journalism No news is bad news

Britney Spears’ ex charged with stalking her at her wedding

Jason Alexander was also charged with trespassing, vandalism and battery.

By Press Association Tuesday 14 Jun 2022, 7:27 AM
The Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas where Britney Spears reportedly married Jason Alexander in 2004.
Image: REUTERS/Steve Marcus SM
Image: REUTERS/Steve Marcus SM

A MAN WHO was once briefly married to Britney Spears has been charged with stalking after showing up at the pop star’s wedding to her long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Jason Alexander was also charged with trespassing, vandalism and battery, Ventura County court records show.

He has yet to enter a plea, and is set to appear in court for arraignment.

Alexander was Spears’ first husband. The two were married for less than three days in 2004 before an annulment.

Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, were married on Thursday at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, in front of several dozen guests including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna.

She wrote: “I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED !!!

They obtained an emergency protective order in court against Alexander the day after the wedding, Spears’ lawyer Matthew Rosengart said.

Alexander, who was a childhood friend of Spears, was streaming live on Instagram when he approached the house. He appeared in a mostly empty but decorated room, telling security that she had invited him.

Officers responding to a trespassing call detained him and he was arrested when they learned there was a warrant for his arrest in another county, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

Spears was married from 2004 to 2007 to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, aged 14 and 15.

She met Asghari in 2016 on the set of the video for her song Slumber Party.

Their wedding came nine months after they got engaged, and nearly seven months after Spears won her freedom from a court conservatorship that controlled her life and affairs for more than 12 years.

